Chelsea vs Brighton: Premier League preview, team news, kick-off time & how to watch

Chelsea are looking to claim a first win in the Premier League in three games when they face Brighton & Hove Albion.

Enzo Maresca's side return home to west London after a run of four consecutive matches away from home in all competitions.

It was mixed fortunes for the Blues on the road. They started out with a draw to Brentford in the league, before losing to Bayern Munich in the Champions League and then Manchester United as they returned to domestic action. Despite struggling in the first-half, Chelsea secured a spot in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night with a 2-1 win over Lincoln City.

IMAGO / Every Second Media

Chelsea are currently without Levi Colwill, Benoit Badiashile, Romeo Lavia, Dario Essugo and Liam Delap, while Cole Palmer was forced off with a groin problem against Man United last weekend.

Robert Sanchez is available and will return in goal for Chelsea following his dismissal in the 2-1 defeat to Man United.

Joao Pedro will face his former club for the first time after leaving the Seagulls in the summer, which saw him make an instant impact to help Chelsea win the Club World Cup.

Alejandro Garnacho and Facundo Buonanotte will be pushing to make their first home appearances since joining the Blues following a stretch of away appearances.

Sanchez will replace Filip Jorgensen, who was far from convincing against Lincoln on Tuesday, in goal on Saturday. | IMAGO / Sportimage

Meanwhile, Brighton have claimed just five points from their opening five league matches this term, with Fabian Hurzeler's side yet to pick up a victory on the road.

Here are all of the details ahead of the Premier League fixture between Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Date, time, location of Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Date: Saturday 27th September 2025

Kick-off time: 3pm UK / 10am ET / 7am PT

Stadium: Stamford Bridge, London

Competition: Premier League

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

How to watch Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion

United Kingdom: It is not available for viewers in the UK.

United States: Peacock, Amazon Prime Video

Prediction

Chelsea 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

More Chelsea Coverage

READ MORE: Morgan Rogers singles out 'scary' Chelsea star after overcoming 'unfortunate injuries'

READ MORE: Maresca makes Premier League title claim amid Liverpool's huge summer spend