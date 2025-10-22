Chelsea have registered an additional 33 academy players to their B list Champions League squad ahead of Wednesday's home match against Ajax.

The UEFA rules allow clubs to add an unlimited number of players to their B list squad, as long as the players are born on or after January 1, 2004, and have been at the respective club for two uninterrupted years since their 15th birthday.

Thiago Silva's 16-year-old son, Iago, is among the new additions to Chelsea's B list squad, alongside the club's former sporting director Michael Emenalo's son, Landon, and several other promising academy stars such as Ryan Kavuma-McQueen and Shim Mheuka.

Their inclusion in the Champions League squad does not guarantee their involvement in games, however.

According to BBC Sport, these young players have been registered so that Chelsea could name them in their matchday squad if head coach Enzo Maresca chose to, instead of having to register them days before.

No academy player has featured for Chelsea in the Champions League this season, but Mheuka and Reggie Walsh have already made an appearance for the senior team in the Carabao Cup tie against Lincoln City last month.

Walsh and Mahdi Nicoll-Jazuli were spotted in Tuesday's training session alongside the senior players, although the latter is not among the academy players added to the B list squad since he does not turn 16 until January.

Chelsea academy players in the B list squad

Goalkeepers: Ted Curd, Max Merrick, Jack Austin, Hudson Sands, Toby Bell.

Defenders: Genesis Antwi, Richard Olise, Harrison Murray-Campbell, Kobe Barbour, Harry McGlinchey, Kaiden Wilson, Olutayo Subuloye, Joseph Wheeler-Henry, Calvin Diakite, Isago Silva, Lewi Richards, Dante Waite.

Midfielders: Samuel Rak-Sakyi, Jimi Tauriainen, Reggie Walsh, Harrison McMahon, Leo Cardoso, Landon Emenalo, Sol Gordon, Ollie Harrison, Yahua Idrissi, Frankie Runham, Shaun Wade, Charles Holland, Ibrahim Rabbaj.

Forwards: Ato Ampah, Shim Mheuka, Chizaram Ezenwata, Ryan Kavuma-McQueen, Joel Vidal Philbert.