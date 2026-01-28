'Thursday or Friday' - Rosenior shares his plan for Aaron Anselmino after Chelsea recall

Liam Rosenior said he plans to have a conversation with young centre-back Aaron Anselmino, who has just been recalled from his loan at Borussia Dortmund.

The Blues decided to trigger the break clause in Anselmino's loan at Dortmund after difficult negotiations with Rennes over a potential deal for Jeremy Jacquet.

Reports suggest that Chelsea remain in talks with Rennes over Jacquet, but the deal would likely be for the summer, rather than January.

Instead, Rosenior will integrate Anselmino into the first team amid Levi Colwill and Tosin Adarabioyo's injuries.

Rosenior shared that Anselmino should be back in the team in the next couple of days.

IMAGO / LaPresse

"I'm due to have a conversation with Aaron," the Chelsea head coach said on Tuesday when asked about his plans for Anselmino.

"He's not back yet until Thursday and Friday. Hopefully, from there, we can make his situation clearer.

"He's had a great start to the season at Dortmund, and I need to have a conversation with him about our future plans."

Anselmino has only made 10 appearances during his short loan spell at Dortmund, mostly due to the two injury spells he had in this period.

As Rosenior pointed out, however, the 20-year-old was relatively successful since he mostly started and played well when fit.

IMAGO / ANP

He is a right-footed defender, so his return does not solve the limited left-footed centre-back options at Chelsea amid Colwill's absence.

Benoit Badiashile and left-back Jorrel Hato are the only two left-footed players who could play in central defence in the squad.

Adarabioyo, Trevoh Chalobah, Wesley Fofana, and Josh Acheampong, on the other hand, are all right-footed, albeit capable of playing as left-sided centre-back.

Depending on how quickly Anselmino could adjust to Rosenior's football, he could make his Premier League debut as soon as this weekend when Chelsea host West Ham at Stamford Bridge.