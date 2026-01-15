'Unfortunate' - Liam Rosenior admits 'top-class' Chelsea talent could leave in next weeks

Liam Rosenior admitted that he is not sure if Tyrique George would stay at Chelsea beyond January amid reported interest from other clubs.

Earlier reports suggested that George is expected to leave Chelsea in January to pursue regular football elsewhere, with several clubs from England and Europe said to have shown interest.

The 19-year-old last featured for Chelsea in the 3-1 Carabao Cup win over Cardiff City last month, and he has made just 11 appearances for the club across all competitions.

The versatile winger had been close to leaving Chelsea in the summer before a proposed deadline-day move to Fulham fell through in the last hour.

Rosenior insisted that he had yet to be informed of any potential transfer for George, but he did not deny the possibility of an exit, either.

IMAGO / Sportimage

"The honest answer is I don't know," Rosenior said in Thursday's press conference when asked about George's future at Chelsea.

"Tyrique is a player of immense potential who I've been aware of for a long time.

"He's been unfortunate. The first game against Charlton, he travelled with the group. He wasn't in the group. Yesterday he was on the bench.

"I've said this to the players, your background, whether you're an academy player, whether you've been signed for £100m, it's about what you do in training.

"I have to say his attitude to training and what I've seen his attitude in the group has been top class.

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

"So who's to know? A lot of things have to come together for a player to leave.

"You need the right interest. You need the right offer. It needs to be right for the player.

"At the moment, I've had nothing in terms of Tyrique, and I continue to work with him in the group."

George is naturally a left winger, but he has played quite a lot as a number nine at Chelsea and for the England Under-21s.

On Chelsea's left flank, he competes for minutes with Alejandro Garnacho, Jamie Gittens, and Pedro Neto.

Up front, Joao Pedro, Liam Delap, and Marc Guiu all seem to be ahead of him in the pecking order.