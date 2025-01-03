Wesley Fofana: Huge hamstring injury blow as Chelsea confirm expected return date
Chelsea have been dealt a huge blow, with Enzo Maresca confirming that Wesley Fofana has suffered a setback on his hamstring injury.
The defender was forced off at the beginning of December during Chelsea's victory over Aston Villa after an issue with his hamstring meant that he couldn't complete the 90 minutes.
After the win, Maresca confirmed that it was 'bad news' for Fofana as he revealed that the young defender would be sidelined until 2025.
Since Fofana's injury, Chelsea have looked shaky at the back and have struggled to keep clean sheets in his absence as a combination of Benoit Badiashile, Tosin Adarabioyo and Axel Disasi have been used to replace the France international.
Now, in the early days of the New Year, Maresca has revealed that Fofana's return will come much later than initially expected as Chelsea have been dealt a huge blow.
When delivering his team news ahead of Chelsea's trip to Crystal Palace, Maresca said: "Reece is back already. Romeo is very close. He's started to work with us. Kiernan is still out. Wes will be out for a very long time. Benoit will be out at least until February."
With this news, Maresca was questioned as to how long he expects Fofana to be on the sidelines for before confirming that Chelsea fans may not see him return this season.
"Unfortunately, he could be out for the season," Maresca continued. "We don't know exactly. Wes is a huge loss."
With Badiashile also sidelined, Chelsea have both Tosin and Disasi as Maresca's preferred replacements, while Josh Acheampong could also be utilised in Fofana's role.
The Blues were previously linked with a January move for Benfica defender Tomas Araujo, and Fofana's injury may tempt Maresca into the market this month.
Another solution could be that of returning loanee Aaron Anselmino, who completed his move to Chelsea in the summer before heading to Boca Juniors on loan.
With his loan move cut short, Anselmino will have his chance to impress Maresca in training as the Italian confirmed he is keen to look at the 19-year-old this month.
When asked about Anselmino, Maresca said: "Another talent. The most important that he adapts, finds a house, settling in the right way.
"Then we need to give him time. We are going to try to help him adapt as soon as possible."
Anselmino will be hoping that Fofana's injury setback could be the platform for a fine start to life at Chelsea, with the Argentine potentially looking at the Blues' FA Cup third round clash with Morecambe as the perfect opportunity to make his debuy.
For now, Fofana will have to be patient while he recovers from yet another injury setback at Chelsea, with the former Leicester defender yet to complete a full season injury-free at Stamford Bridge.