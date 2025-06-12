The Club World Cup is fast approaching and the details of when Chelsea will fly out to the United States have been revealed.

Chelsea will begin their Club World Cup campaign against Los Angeles FC in Atlanta on Monday, before facing Flamengo and ES Tunis in their other group games.

Head coach Enzo Maresca will take a 28-man squad, which was confirmed earlier this week, for the tournament this summer.

READ MORE: In full: Chelsea's 28-man squad for 2025 Club World Cup confirmed

Many clubs have already started preparations and flown out to the United States ahead of their tournament openers.

Chelsea's Club World Cup against Los Angeles FC will take place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. | IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Maresca offered his Chelsea group some time off after their Conference League final victory against Real Betis on May 28. They started to return to their Cobham training base this week.

When will Chelsea fly out to the United States for the 2025 Club World Cup?

Maresca's side will fly out on Friday (June 12) for the Club World Cup, the club have confirmed.

Summer signings Liam Delap, Dario Essugo and Mamadou Sarr will be among those boarding Friday's flight,

The Blues heading Stateside! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/RQWQSkdWmj — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) June 11, 2025

The Chelsea squad are eyeing success at the Club World Cup despite the likes of PSG, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Atletico Madrid being involved in the tournament.

Midfielder Romeo Lavia admitted: “I think we're just all competitors, so we want to go and win and make history, because it's not something that happens all the time."

Meanwhile, Tosin Adarabioyo said: “There's obviously a lot of strong teams in the competition, [Paris Saint-Germain] being one of them, Champions League winners, and then you've got other huge clubs at the competition as well, “It's tournament football, so you never know what can happen. But it's tournament football, so anything can happen.”