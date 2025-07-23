Why Chelsea are the only official Club World Cup champions amid FIFA decision

Chelsea were crowned Champions of the World earlier this month after an emphatic 3-0 win against Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup final.

A brace from Cole Palmer and a third from Joao Pedro ensured Chelsea capitalised on their dominance over the Champions League holders, to blow away the French side at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 13.

“Being Club World Cup champions is something that we are very proud of,” reflected head coach Enzo Maresca, who claimed his second piece of silverware during his first year in charge.

Following the success in New Jersey, Chelsea are now the only team to be officially labelled as ‘World Champions’, despite the Blues and many other teams, including Real Madrid and Manchester City, winning the old-format competition.

Pedro (left) and Palmer (right): The stars of the show for Chelsea in the Club World Cup final. | IMAGO / Eyepix Group

Back in February 2022, Chelsea took part in the original Club World Cup after winning the Champions League in 2021 and claimed glory over Palmeiras to claim further silverware. This has since been changed to the FIFA Intercontinental Cup as FIFA now look to progress with the 32-team format.

As a result, all previous winners of the old format have seen their status as Club World Cup champions removed, with Chelsea now the first and only recognised side to win the competition.

Chelsea themselves have also recognised the following change by football’s governing body by updating the club’s honours board, highlighting the difference between the two competitions.

Maresca’s side took the competition extremely seriously, as did others, when they played their opening game in June. In his analysis of the tournament, the Chelsea boss even took it as far to say the newly-formatted Club World Cup could become bigger than the Champions League.

“I consider this competition, the truth is that one day I said to the guys inside that I have the feeling that this competition is going to be as important, if not more important, than the Champions League,” added Maresca.

Co-owner Todd Boehly (third from the left) posing with the Club World Cup trophy. | IMAGO / Nicolo Campo

“I was lucky three years ago to be part of the coaching staff when we won the Champions League (at Man City). I lived all these moments, but the truth is that this competition is one of the best in the world.

“We value it as the Champions League, if not more so, because it has really been a great triumph for us and to allow the fans of Chelsea to have the chance for the next four years with this badge, the truth is that for us it is an honour.”

Real Madrid remain the most successful side in FIFA club competition history with five titles, but it’s Chelsea who will have the tag of ‘World Champions’ for the next four years.