Why Chelsea are without Colwill, Fernandez & Lavia vs Wolves after Maresca fitness admission
Levi Colwill, Enzo Fernandez and Romeo Lavia were all not included in Chelsea's matchday squad to face Wolves in the Premier League.
Enzo Maresca's side to host Wolves confirmed the trio were all absent and not involved, with Trevoh Chalobah earning a start after being recalled from his loan spell at Crystal Palace. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall was handed a very rare start for the Blues.
But Chelsea, who are looking to end a run of five consecutive league matches without a win, are faced with not having Colwill, Fernandez and Lavia due to fitness problems.
Maresca confirmed ahead of Monday night's encounter that the trio, as well as Cole Palmer, were absent from Friday's training session at their Cobham base and doubtful to face Wolves.
"We have Cole who is a doubt, he was not in the session today," Maresca said on Friday. "Levi was not in the session today, Enzo was not in the session today, Romeo was not in the session today. We have three or four players that are a doubt for Monday's game because in the last game they got some problems."
Palmer has managed to overcome his ankle problem to start for the Blues to start. However, Monday's match has clearly come too early for Colwill, Fernandez and Lavia, with Chelsea now likely to eye their returns for their away fixture against Manchester City on Saturday evening.
"We had some problems from the last game but we try to find different solutions and try to adapt for this game," Maresca told Sky Sports pre-match.
"In this moment of the season many teams have problems in terms of injury. Hopefully the ones that are going to play today can help us."
He added: "The reason (Trevoh) Chalobah is back is because we're sure he can help us and because we need him to play games."