Why Chelsea’s win over Brentford was bigger than just three points after overcoming key hurdle
Chelsea's 2-1 win over Brentford in the Premier League was more than just three points for Enzo Maresca's side.
Marc Cucurella, who was sent off after the final whistle, and Nicolas Jackson's goal against the Bees were enough to claim victory at Stamford Bridge. Bryan Mbeumo's 90th minute strike from close range proved to be a consolation.
Although three points is all that will be recorded in the Premier League table, which sees Chelsea now in second place and just two points adrift of leaders Liverpool, Maresca's Blues achieved something bigger.
Prior to Sunday's London derby, Chelsea hadn't beaten Brentford in over three years. Five games in a row in the league they were without a win against Thomas Frank's side. Their last win came in December 2021.
But Chelsea got over their Brentford hoodoo and it was felt at full-time with the reaction of Maresca and his players once referee Peter Bankes blew his whistle.
"We were in control of the game except the last 10 minutes where we concede," Maresca reacted to BBC Sport post-match. " It's normal. We created chances. We could have scored more. We deserved to win the game."
He added: "Very happy. As I said already last time, especially because we can see (the fans) happy. We work every day to have that kind of moment; especially at the end of the game. But it is just because of the players - the spirit they showed tonight was unbelievable. Until the end, the desire, they were hungry to get three points. This is the right way."
Brentford boss Frank, who was pleased with his side's performance despite defeat, also took note of the immediate post-match celebrations, telling BBC Sport: "If you look at the performance today against a top team who will go right to the end of the season and try to win the title, the way they celebrated it was clear they respected us and we could easily have got something."
Chelsea have four games left in December and there is a real possibility it could be a perfect month in terms of results. They've won all five so far and with four to go, they will head into every fixture as favourites.