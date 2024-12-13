Chelsea's unwanted three-year record vs Brentford explained as Maresca tasked to change fortunes
Chelsea are looking to end their dismal winless record against Brentford when they host the Bees in the Premier League on Sunday evening.
Enzo Maresca's side have not beaten Brentford in the last five meetings in the league, with their last wins coming back in December 2021 when Thomas Tuchel was in charge.
Brentford have won three of the last five encounters between the London clubs, with the other two ending in stalemates, proving the Bees are a bogey side for Chelsea in recent years.
Last five Premier League fixtures between Chelsea and Brentford
April 2nd 2022: Chelsea 1-4 Brentford
October 19th 2022: Brentford 0-0 Chelsea
April 26th 2023: Chelsea 0-2 Brentford
October 28th 2023: Chelsea 0-2 Brentford
March 2nd 2024: Brentford 2-2 Chelsea
Their last win came in the Carabao Cup when they dispatched Brentford in a 2-0 win in December 2021. Chelsea also claimed 1-0 win two months earlier in October in the league.
Chelsea are currently on a six-game win streak in all competitions and haven't suffered a defeat in their previous nine, with the last loss coming against Newcastle United on October 30 in the last-16 of the Carabao Cup.
Now they host the Bees, Maresca will be desperate to end the winless record against Brentford in west London on Sunday evening.
What has Enzo Maresca said on Chelsea's opponents Brentford?
The 44-year-old has lauded Thomas Frank's side ahead of the London derby. Brentford have lost just one of their last five matches (W3, D1) and will be keen to cement their place in the top half.
Maresca is aware of the threat that Brentford's style of play poses due to Frank's system being able to constantly change depending on the game. He knows Chelsea's will need to be disciplined and at their best to overcome the 'very tough' fixture which will be decided by the 'tiny details'.
The Chelsea head coach told reporters: "The good thing about them is that they can play in different styles, they don’t have just one way to play. They can play in a back four, a back five, they can play back four and make a back five with one of the wingers. It’s quite complicated, but we are going to try to do our best."
On Frank, Maresca continued: "I know him and his team for many years. He’s doing a great, fantastic job. The way they achieve points, the way they play, the different style they have it’s top, it’s fantastic.
"The only thing I can say is that they play fantastic football. The good thing is they play in different ways, different styles, so it’s difficult.
"At the same time, I said straight after the Tottenham game, we need our fans for Sunday’s game. We need them behind us because I have the feeling that it will be a very tough game. It’s a game that can be decided by tiny details so we need to pay attention."
