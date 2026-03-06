Why Chelsea's new back-of-shirt sponsorship with TMGM could last for just one match vs Wrexham

Chelsea have announced a new kit sponsorship deal with Australian-based global online broker, TMGM, but it may last for no more than four matches.

The multi-year partnership between Chelsea and TMGM started in 2023.

This Friday, however, both parties announced that they have agreed a short-term agreement to elevate TMGM as the club's first-ever back-of-shirt sponsor.

Back-of-shirt sponsorships are different from front-of-shirt and shirt-sleeve deals, since, unlike the latter two, the former is not permitted in the Premier League.

UEFA also generally only allows two commercial attire sponsorships per team in its competitions.

A new step in our partnership. 💙



For the remainder of our FA Cup journey, TMGM will appear on the back of our shirts continuing to enhance our partnership with our Official Regional Online Forex and CFD Trading Partner. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 6, 2026

This means, for Premier League clubs, back-of-shirt sponsorships only apply to domestic cup competitions: the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup.

Since Chelsea have already been knocked out of this season's Carabao Cup, after the two-legged defeat to Arsenal in the semi-finals, the sponsorship agreement between Chelsea and TMGM is only applicable in the FA Cup.

TMGM's logo will make its debut on the back of Chelsea's shirts in the FA Cup fifth-round tie against Wrexham on Saturday.

Therefore, depending on Chelsea's performance in the competition, the logo could appear for just one match, if Chelsea fail to defeat Wrexham this weekend, or four matches at most, if the team reaches the final.

The Emirates FA Cup fifth round awaits. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 6, 2026

"Our partnership with TMGM is rooted in the shared values of excellence, ambition and innovation that define both brands," said John Rogers, Chelsea's head of partnerships, in an official statement.

"We are delighted to extend our already successful relationship by including TMGM on the back of our men’s shirts in the FA Cup competition this season; another example of harnessing the club’s global reach to drive further awareness and value for TMGM in a dynamic and meaningful way."

Premier League rivals Manchester City recently announced a similar sponsorship agreement with London-based financial technology company Revolut earlier this month.

Chelsea also struck agreements with IFS and FPT for front-of-shirt and sleeve-shirt sponsorships, respectively, until the end of the season.