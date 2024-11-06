Why Enzo Maresca has warned Chelsea of 'tricky' prospect ahead of FC Noah Conference League tie
Enzo Maresca insists Chelsea need to be 'ready tactically and mentally' against FC Noah despite the Armenian side being mostly unknown to the Blues.
Chelsea welcome FC Noah to Stamford Bridge on Thursday night in matchday three of the Conference. Maresca's side have won both of their opening games against KAA Gent and Panathinaikos, while Noah have won and lost one of their first two fixtures.
Noah, who are a fairly unknown entity after being founded in 2017, are currently in fourth place in the Armenian Premier League, the same position as Chelsea in the English Premier League.
Ahead of their visit to London, Maresca's side have been preparing as best as possible for the midweek meeting. However, the 44-year-old was honest when asked how much he knew about the club managed by Rui Mota.
"I heard (of them) before the game," revealed Maresca. "In the last two or three days, we have watched different games from them.
"It is a team that in their country, they play different shapes so we don't know how they will come here and play. We try to be ready. In today's football, you can find a good player, a good squad, a good manager everywhere, not only in the most important league in Europe or the world. In this kind of country, you can find important things and for sure, they have some good players also."
Maresca also outlined his reasons for why Thursday night could be 'a bit tricky', adding: "I said many times, in the Conference League it is a bit tricky because everyone against us wants the game. We need to be ready tactically but also mentally."
Chelsea are heavy favourites to lift the Conference League trophy come May 2025. Maresca, though, is focusing game-by-game and doesn't want to think ahead until they have actually reached the final.
He concluded: "If we play the final, then probably yes, but for me, the main thing is the group stage and go for that. After the group stage, we will see.
"If we get to the final and don't win that, then for sure (it is a failure) but now you cannot think about the final when you still have the group stage and all the rest to play."