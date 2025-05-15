Why Chelsea can't select Jadon Sancho to face Man United for crucial Premier League clash
Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca will not have Jadon Sancho at his disposal for Friday's Premier League fixture against Manchester United.
As Chelsea battle it out in their final two Premier League games to secure Champions League qualification, Maresca needs his squad to step up to ensure the Blues get over the line.
However, the Chelsea head coach will be without several players against Manchester United. Marc Guiu and Christopher Nkunku remain sidelined as they continue to recover from injury, while Nicolas Jackson is suspended. Reece James is available though after overcoming illness in training this week.
Maresca will be required to select from Cole Palmer, Noni Madueke, Pedro Neto and Tyrique George for his attacking options, with Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia all hoping for starting roles against Man United.
Sancho will be unavailable for selection on Friday night due to currently being on loan from the Red Devils. Premier League loan rules do not permit players to play against their parent clubs.
It could all change next season when the sides play each other next season. Sancho's loan switch to Stamford Bridge included an obligation to buy for around £25m, which has been triggered because of Chelsea's league finish.
However, Chelsea can opt to pay a £5m penalty clause to Ruben Amorim's side should they wish to not go through with the permanent transfer this summer.
Sancho's future could hinge on whether or not Chelsea qualify for the Champions League. No decision has been made on the 25-year-old's future and Maresca's full focus is on finishing the season strongly.
"In this moment, I'm not thinking at all about next year or the players that can be here next year," Maresca said last month. "I'm just thinking how we can get the best from them to finish the season very strong."
Sancho has made 39 appearances in all competitions so far this season, scoring four and contributing 10 assists.