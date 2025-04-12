How Jadon Sancho can seal Chelsea future as £25m Man United transfer decision looms
Jadon Sancho's future remains unclear heading into the final weeks of the 2024/25 season.
The 25-year-old's time at Manchester United looked to be over last summer when he completed a season-long loan move to Chelsea, with the deal including an obligation to buy should conditions be met.
For Sancho's permanent move to go through, which would cost between £22m and £25m, Chelsea were required to finish higher than 15th in the Premier League.
Enzo Maresca's side are on course to comfortably achieve that as Chelsea battle it out for a Champions League qualification spot.
However, it recently emerged that Chelsea have the option to not go ahead with Sancho's permanent deal should they pay a penalty clause of £5m to send the England international back to Old Trafford.
It comes after an underwhelming second half of the season. Sancho has recorded two goals and nine assists in 31 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions.
Earlier this month, prior to their 1-0 win over Tottenham in the Premier League, Maresca refused to be drawn on Sancho's future and insisted his only focus was on finishing the campaign in the best way possible.
Maresca said: "All the players that are with us, I love all of them, but in this moment it's the moment to finish well and then it's not the moment to think about next season. I'm completely focused about nine games, two months to go, I'm completely focused about that. Then what happens in summer, we'll see. But all the ones that are here, I want them happy to be here."
The Chelsea boss added: "To be honest, probably you have more news than me in terms of Jadon. For me, Jadon's situation doesn't change, he's exactly the same. For sure, in terms of numbers, he could do better, no doubt, but it's not just about Jadon, I think we have more players in the same situation.
"Now, I don't need to give a Jadon message because I speak with Jadon every day, I had a conversation yesterday with him. He has just to continue to give his best until the end and this is what we want from Jadon."
How can Jadon Sancho prove himself to Chelsea?
Consistency and impact is what Sancho needs to provide Chelsea between now and the end of the season. With the opportunities he is given, the attacker must produce more goals and assists to help the Blues claim Champions League qualification.
If Chelsea don't return to Europe's elite club competition next season, there will be huge uncertainty over whether they will keep Sancho on a permanent basis.
Sancho must kick on from his performance on Thursday night against Legia Warsaw in the Conference League. After being handed another start, he produced two assists for substitute Noni Madueke, which saw Chelsea claim a 3-0 win in the 1st leg of the quarter-final tie.
That's the minimum expected from Sancho, whose last goal in the league came on December 8 against Tottenham.
Maresca has asked for more output from the attacker and it's now or never. With seven league games to play, plus the Conference League, Sancho has to deliver to give himself as much chance at remaining Chelsea next year.