Why Moises Caicedo is suspended for Chelsea vs Arsenal in Carabao Cup semi-finals

Chelsea will not have Moises Caicedo available against Arsenal in the 1st leg of the Carabao Cup semi-finals on Wednesday night.

Liam Rosenior has named his side as he prepares for his first match in the dugout at Stamford Bridge after being appointed as Chelsea head coach.

A 5-1 victory over Charlton Athletic in the FA Cup on the weekend saw the former Strasbourg boss get off to a winning start to life in London.

Now comes the task of hosting London rivals Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-final, with Mikel Arteta's side sitting top of the Premier League table heading into the match.

Having rotated heavily against the Addicks on the weekend, Rosenior was expected to name a strong starting XI against Arsenal.

However, things were made difficult for the new Chelsea head coach as star midfielder Caicedo was unavailable for selection.

IMAGO / Mark Pain

The Ecuador international, who played the full 90 minutes against Charlton, was set to miss the huge clash in the semi-final.

Caicedo last appeared in the Carabao Cup for Chelsea against Cardiff, captaining his side as former boss Enzo Maresca fielded a rotated side.

Just before half-time, the Ecuador international was given a yellow card for sarcastically applauding a decision made to award Cardiff a free-kick.

That was his second yellow card in the competition this season, following a yellow card he received for arguing in added time against Wolves.

Due to competition rules, the decision to award Caicedo a yellow card against Cardiff means that he is forced to sit out the first leg of the semi-final, with two bookings in the competition leading to a suspension.

However, players in teams that have reached the semi-finals with one yellow card from a previous round have seen their tally wiped at that point but players who have already picked up a suspension must still serve that suspension - as is the case of Caicedo.

The Ecuador international will return in the competition when Chelsea travel to the Emirates in the second leg.