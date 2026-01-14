Why Moises Caicedo is suspended for Chelsea vs Arsenal in Carabao Cup semi-finals
Chelsea will not have Moises Caicedo available against Arsenal in the 1st leg of the Carabao Cup semi-finals on Wednesday night.
Liam Rosenior has named his side as he prepares for his first match in the dugout at Stamford Bridge after being appointed as Chelsea head coach.
A 5-1 victory over Charlton Athletic in the FA Cup on the weekend saw the former Strasbourg boss get off to a winning start to life in London.
Now comes the task of hosting London rivals Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-final, with Mikel Arteta's side sitting top of the Premier League table heading into the match.
Having rotated heavily against the Addicks on the weekend, Rosenior was expected to name a strong starting XI against Arsenal.
However, things were made difficult for the new Chelsea head coach as star midfielder Caicedo was unavailable for selection.
The Ecuador international, who played the full 90 minutes against Charlton, was set to miss the huge clash in the semi-final.
Caicedo last appeared in the Carabao Cup for Chelsea against Cardiff, captaining his side as former boss Enzo Maresca fielded a rotated side.
Just before half-time, the Ecuador international was given a yellow card for sarcastically applauding a decision made to award Cardiff a free-kick.
That was his second yellow card in the competition this season, following a yellow card he received for arguing in added time against Wolves.
Due to competition rules, the decision to award Caicedo a yellow card against Cardiff means that he is forced to sit out the first leg of the semi-final, with two bookings in the competition leading to a suspension.
However, players in teams that have reached the semi-finals with one yellow card from a previous round have seen their tally wiped at that point but players who have already picked up a suspension must still serve that suspension - as is the case of Caicedo.
The Ecuador international will return in the competition when Chelsea travel to the Emirates in the second leg.
