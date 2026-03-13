Why Pedro Neto is at risk of Chelsea suspension for PSG incident after UEFA decision

UEFA have started a disciplinary proceeding against Chelsea winger Pedro Neto for "unsporting behaviour" during their Champions League 5-2 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.

In an attempt to quickly restart the game in stoppage time in the first leg of the round of 16 tie, Neto pushed a young ball boy, who was slow to hand the ball for a throw-in.

The push caused the ball boy to fall onto a chair, and it sparked a mass altercation involving both teams at Parc des Princes.

Neto admitted that he made a mistake straight away, and claimed that he even had already talked to the ball boy after the game.

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

"I want to apologise to the ball boy. I have already spoken to him," the Portugal international told TNT Sports in his post-match interview.

"We were losing, and in the emotion of the game, I wanted to get the ball fast, and I gave him a little push.

"I'm not like this. It was in the heat of the moment, and I want to apologise. I gave him my shirt. I'm really sorry about it - I feel I have to apologise to him.

"My French is not very good, and [Portugal team-mate] Vitinha came over and said to him I was not like this.

"At the end, he (the ball boy) laughed, and I gave him my shirt and said sorry about 35 times. He could see what had happened and was happy with the situation."

IMAGO / PRESSE SPORTS

Unfortunately for Neto and Chelsea, the apology may not prove enough, as revealed by Nizaar Kinsella, after UEFA confirmed that they have initiated an investigation into the incident.

"UEFA’s disciplinary bodies will take a decision on this case in due course," the governing body reportedly stated.

Neto is charged with breaching UEFA's disciplinary regulations Article 15.1.a.v of unsporting conduct that could result in a one-match suspension.

This could prove troublesome since Chelsea are not exactly spoilt for choice on the wings amid Jamie Gittens and Estevao's injury absences.

Bear in mind that Neto has recently also been charged by the English FA for a similar problem for his reaction to his red card in Chelsea's defeat to Arsenal a couple of weeks ago.

Neto already served a one-match suspension in the Premier League for the red card, but it remains to be seen whether he will receive further punishments from the FA.