Key reason why Chelsea star Renato Veiga is ready to join Borussia Dortmund revealed
The reason why Chelsea defender Renato Veiga is keen to join Borussia Dortmund in January has been revealed.
The 21-year-old arrived at Stamford Bridge from FC Basel in the summer but could already be set for a dramatic exit.
This comes following reports that Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund have agreed personal terms with Veiga ahead of a January move.
Talks with Chelsea are set to begin over a loan deal with an option to buy, but it remains to be seen as to whether the Blues will let Veiga leave just months after joining the club.
News of a potential exit surprised many Chelsea fans on social media, with Veiga looking impressive in the Conference League so far this season.
The reason for the defender's desire to join the German giants has now been revealed as talks begin between both clubs.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Veiga has agreed to join Dortmund so that he can play in his favoured position.
Veiga has been used in many different roles under Enzo Maresca at Chelsea as was showcased in their 5-0 win over Morecambe in the FA Cup.
The Portugal international began the game at left-back, inverting into midfield and pushing forward. However, at half-time, Veiga was pushed into a central midfield role.
Neither of these positions are where Veiga is keen to play, as Romano states that he wants to join Borussia Dortmund to play in his favourite position - centre back.
Chelsea have been unable to provide Veiga with regular minutes in this role but with injuries to Benoit Badiashile and Wesley Fofana, the Blues are seeking defensive solutions.
Maresca is a fan of Veiga's versatility, having previously discussed the different roles that he has been utilised in this season.
Speaking after Chelsea's 4-2 win over Genk in the Conference League, Maresca said: "He played as an attacking midfielder last night, then he was a holding midfielder against Bournemouth and a full-back against Brighton he also scored a goal! He's doing very well".
More recently, the Italian admitted that he was not keen on letting Veiga leave the club as he confirmed: "Renato is our player, tomorrow he'll play and we're happy to have with us."
It remains to be seen as to whether the 21-year-old will be allowed to depart Stamford Bridge during the winter window, with the Blues having a huge decision to make just six months after Veiga's arrival.