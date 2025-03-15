Why Robert Sanchez has reclaimed no.1 spot as Enzo Maresca reveals Chelsea plan
Enzo Maresca has made his decision over who will start in goal for Chelsea in the Premier League for the remainder of the season.
After recently switching between Robert Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen, Maresca has opted for Sanchez to be the club's goalkeeper in the Premier League for their final 10 games of the 2024/25 campaign.
It's set to be a big end to the season for Chelsea as they look to clinch a Champions League qualification spot, and it's likely Sanchez will need to put in several big performances to help the Blues get over the line.
Sanchez was dropped for Jorgensen last month against West Ham and it saw Jorgensen start four league games in a row. However, Sanchez returned in goal against Leicester last weekend and will continue in between the posts.
"Yes, it will be Robert playing against Arsenal," confirmed Maresca ahead of Sunday's London derby at the Emirates.
Enzo Maresca explains Robert Sanchez's return decision
Sanchez has come under heavy scrutiny for his performances over the last two seasons since his Chelsea arrival from Brighton & Hove Albion.
An error during the FA Cup defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion caused a further stir, strengthening Jorgensen's claim for a period in goal for Chelsea.
Maresca has explained the need for flexibility when necessary and revealed the key reason behind dropping Sanchez to offer the 27-year-old a reprieve and chance to reset.
“Since we start, the idea was not to change goalkeeper - but sometimes you have to modify, you have to be flexible in your idea," added Maresca.
“We do this with the game plan, we do this with the way we want to attack, the way we want to defend, but also we need to be flexible with players.
“I think Robert needed some days off or at least to rest his head mentally. And now he is back we are hopefully not going to change until the end (of the season), also because I said many times we are quite happy with both goalkeepers.”