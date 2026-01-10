Why VAR is not in operation for Charlton vs Chelsea in FA Cup third round

Chelsea's FA Cup third round tie against Charlton Athletic will not have Video Assistant Referee (VAR) available, it has been confirmed.

Liam Rosenior's side head to The Valley on Saturday night to begin their FA Cup campaign as they face 19th placed Championship side Charlton.

Chelsea will be keen to better their run of last season which saw them get knocked out in the fourth round to Brighton & Hove Albion following a 5-0 win over Morecambe in the third round.

Rosenior, who is yet to manage a game after his appointment earlier this week, is under pressure to deliver results straight away, with the Blues without a win in their last five matches in all competitions.

Rosenior (left) has been full of praise for Charlton boss Nathan Jones (right) pre-match. | IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Two things Chelsea are used to regularly are VAR and Semi-Automated Offside. However, the FA have confirmed that neither will be in operation for Saturday's match.

VAR will not be in use across any of the third or fourth round ties this season, and will come into play in the fifth round, a stage Chelsea didn't reach last season.

READ MORE: Charlton vs Chelsea - Confirmed officials for FA Cup third round tie

Chelsea will be hoping there are no major refereeing errors at The Valley.

Full VAR statement from The FA

In a statement released prior to the FA Cup third round ties, The FA confirmed: "Video Assistant Referees (VAR) and Semi-Automated Offside Technology (SAOT) will not be utilised in the third and fourth rounds of the 2025-26 Emirates FA Cup.

"VAR and SAOT were not in operation until the fifth round last season, and this will continue to be the case during the current edition of the competition.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

"VAR will be used for every tie from this season’s fifth round onwards, and this ensures that there is a consistent refereeing approach for all clubs in the third and fourth rounds.

"SAOT will be active from the fifth round onwards at all matches taking place in Premier League stadiums, due to the technology and infrastructure that it requires.

"Goal-line technology will be operational from the third round onwards for all fixtures hosted by Premier League and EFL Championship clubs."