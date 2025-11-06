Wolves make surprise coaching decision for Premier League clash vs Chelsea

Wolves will be led by two academy coaches for the Premier League clash with Chelsea on Saturday amid their search for a new head coach, according to reports.

This will be the second meeting between the two clubs in less than two weeks.

In the previous encounter, Chelsea managed to secure a 4-3 win over Wolves in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup in late October. Vitor Pereira was still in charge then.

The Portuguese, however, was removed from his position a few days ago, which is hardly a surprise given Wolves currently sit last in the Premier League table without a win.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Since the defeat to Chelsea, Wolves have suffered another loss to Fulham, which finally convinced the club to pull the trigger and sack Pereira.

According to Sky Sports, Wolves are still in the process of identifying a replacement.

As a result, for their visit to Stamford Bridge this weekend, James Collins and Richard Walker, Wolves Under-21 and Under-18 coach, respectively, are expected to take charge in the dugout.

On paper, the Wolves' coaching situation should benefit Chelsea, but at the same time, the Champions League 2-2 draw with Qarabag also showed inconsistency in Enzo Maresca's young squad.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Chelsea currently sit seventh in the Premier League table, eight points behind league leaders Arsenal and one point off the Champions League qualification zone.

Chelsea managed to rest some of their players, such as Malo Gusto and Wesley Fofana, in the Qarabag draw, but a few key personnel had to stay on the pitch longer than Maresca would have liked, too.

Reece James, Marc Cucurella, and Estevao played a full game, while Moises Caicedo played over 80 minutes due to Romeo Lavia's unfortunate injury.