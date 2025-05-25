Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea: Starting XIs, confirmed team news for Premier League clash
Enzo Maresca has named his Chelsea side to face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.
The final day of the 2024/25 Premier League season has arrived and it's the biggest match of both sides' season.
Both Chelsea and Nottingham Forest can secure Champions League qualification if results go in their favour. Chelsea are in the driving seat since they occupy the fifth and final spot heading into Sunday's clash.
Victory for Chelsea will guarantee them Champions League football. They will hope to emulate their win over Forest at the City Ground last season to ensure their domestic campaign concludes on a high.
Maresca, who is without suspended forward Nicolas Jackson, will need his players to be ready from minute one to deliver in front of a crowd who will be fully behind the hosts.
"They are aware this is the game, an important game, the last one, and the most important one because if we are able to finish well it’s a good thing for everyone at Chelsea," Maresca said pre-match.
He added: "When you join Chelsea, you feel the pressure from day one. You don’t need to play this kind of game to feel more pressure or less pressure. It’s a club where you need to win games and we have won many this season, but we need one more and it’s the most important one."
Here are the confirmed teams from the City Ground for the Premier League clash between Nottingham Forest and Chelsea.
Nottingham Forest
Starting XI: Sels, Murillo, Sangare, Williams, Anderson, Gibbs-White, Wood, Dominguez, Elanga, Milenkovic, Aina
Bench: Miguel, Morato, Hudson-Odoi, Toffolo, Jota, Yates, Sosa, Danilo, Boly
Chelsea
Starting XI: Sanchez, James (c), Adarabioyo, Colwill, Cucurella, Caicedo, Enzo, Madueke, Palmer, Sancho, Neto
Bench: Jorgensen, Acheampong, Badiashile, Chalobah, Gusto, Lavia, Dewsbury-Hall, George, Guiu