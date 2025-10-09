Chelsea winger wins award in home country for recent achievements

Pedro Neto has been honoured with an award by the Portuguese FA for his role in Chelsea's Club World Cup-winning campaign.

Pedro Neto certainly played a big part in helping Chelsea win the Club World Cup.

The 25-year-old started in all of the six matches Chelsea played in the tournament, and scored three goals in that period.

It was a perfect summer for the former Wolves star, who also helped Portugal win their second UEFA Nations League just a month before lifting the Club World Club for Chelsea.

Obviously, not long before that, Pedro Neto was also part of the Chelsea team that beat Real Betis to secure the UEFA Conference League trophy back in May.

No topo mundial do futebol de clubes e nos #PortugalFootballGlobes: Pedro Neto 🌟🌍 pic.twitter.com/EVF6LsVr5h — Canal 11 (@Canal_11Oficial) October 7, 2025

It is hardly a surprise, therefore, that in the Portugal Football Globes gala held on Tuesday, Neto was given the Globe Impacto Mundial (World Impact award) for his achievements.

Pedro Neto is currently on international duty with Portugal ahead of their World Cup qualifiers against Ireland and Hungary.

He is one of the 10 Chelsea players currently on international duty, alongside France's Malo Gusto and Argentina's Enzo Fernandez.

The winger remains an important player under head coach Enzo Maresca at Chelsea, as shown by the fact that he has made 10 appearances for Chelsea already this season, with nine of them as a starter.

Unfortunately, he is still struggling in terms of output, having only one goal to his name this term.

Chelsea will be back in action on October 18 with a visit to Nottingham Forest's City Ground.