Arsenal & Bayern Munich make Christopher Nkunku decision as Enzo Maresca sends clear transfer message
Christopher Nkunku's future at Chelsea looks to be coming to an end, with Arsenal and Bayern Munich set to renew their interest this summer, according to reports.
The 27-year-old was the subject of interest during the January window earlier this year, though Chelsea opted to keep the France international as they navigated through multiple competitions, which saw them without forward Nicolas Jackson for a few months.
Jackson's absence handed Nkunku a chance in attack, but he has only been able to find the net on one occasion in the Premier League this season - against relegated Southampton at the end of February in a 4-0 win.
Surprisingly, Nkunku was left out of the matchday squad against Fulham last Sunday, which Maresca put down to a 'technical decision'. It all but confirmed that he hasn't and won't play a significant role for the Blues.
However, the Chelsea attacker will return against Everton. Maresca insists Nkunku has trained well at their Cobham base and a decision was made to offer Tyrique George, who played a vital part in their 2-1 comeback and scored the leveller, a chance with the squad.
"Yes, he's on the squad," Maresca said on Friday over Nkunku's return against Everton. "He's on the squad. And he has been good, also last week when he was out. But because we need to decide one, two players out. And also to give some of the young players, you know, like Tyrique, Josh (Acheampong), the chance to continue to be with us. So it was just for that. But now he's back, he's back on the squad.
Maresca added: "He's training well, he's training well. And probably in this moment, if he's in the squad, one offensive player has to be out of the squad for the Fulham game. That's probably Tyrique. But we decide. But now Malo (Gusto) is out, so we can bring another one. And Christoph will be with us.
"Since day one, I just try to do my best for the club. So any decision I take, it's always thinking the best thing for the club. I know that Christoph costs a lot of money and Tyrique is from the academy. But sometimes, I'm not a just person to take this kind of decision, that probably from outside it's difficult to see. But from inside, when you see them working every day, you have to take a decision."
It's likely Nkunku will start on the bench against the Toffees as Jackson is set to be preferred to lead the attack in a crucial match for the Blues in their quest for Champions League football.
Which club Christopher Nkunku could sign for this summer?
Nkunku is likely to have multiple offers on the table to end his time at Chelsea. Manchester United were an interested party in January, however it remains unclear if they will return this summer.
As reported by Fabrice Hawkins, Chelsea and Nkunku have reached the 'point of no return' and he is expected to leave.
Arsenal and Bayern Munich have both previously shown interest and are expected to return in the summer. Other clubs are also in the running.
Chelsea will hold out to recoup as much of the £52m transfer fee they paid RB Leipzig for Nkunku in the summer of 2023. His current valuation, as per Transfermarkt, is £38.4m.