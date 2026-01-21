Bayer Leverkusen express interest in 23-year-old - Chelsea would only be tempted by 'significant' offer

Bayer Leverkusen are interested in Chelsea goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen, who could be tempted to push for a January exit, according to reports.

Leverkusen will likely be without their first-choice goalkeeper Mark Flekken, who picked up a knee ligament injury during their loss to Hoffenheim last Saturday.

Flekken is expected to be out for several weeks, and the German clubs have reportedly drawn up a list of potential goalkeeper targets to solve this problem.

According to German outlet Kicker, Jorgensen is among the players they are looking at, alongside Manchester City's Stefan Ortega Moreno and James Trafford.

IMAGO / Action Plus

The report mentioned Jorgensen's possible desire to leave the Premier League for more opportunities elsewhere.

This is likely related to Jorgensen's rumoured wish to fight for a starting spot in the Denmark national team ahead of their potential World Cup campaign in the summer.

Obviously, playing regularly would only help him get closer to taking the Denmark number one spot from Kasper Schmeichel than playing a second fiddle to Robert Sanchez at Chelsea.

That said, the 23-year-old is under contract with Chelsea until 2031, and it seems unlikely that the club would greenlight a January exit.

IMAGO / APL

According to The Athletic, Chelsea will not sanction a loan and do not wish to sell the goalkeeper at this stage because it would force them to find a replacement mid-season.

The report added that it would take a "significant" bid for Chelsea to change their stance on this matter.

Given that Leverkusen are likely looking for a stop-gap goalkeeper option, rather than a long-term replacement for Flekken, it is unlikely that they would offer anything lucrative to Chelsea for Jorgensen.

The former Villarreal shot-stopper has made seven appearances for Chelsea this season across all competitions, with five of them in cup competitions.