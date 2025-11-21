Enzo Maresca responds to Filip Jorgensen's rumoured desire to leave Chelsea in January

Enzo Maresca has admitted that he completely understands if Chelsea backup goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen would like to play more often amid rumours of a possible January exit.

Earlier reports claimed that Jorgensen is considering leaving Chelsea in January in pursuit of regular football.

The 23-year-old has only made four appearances for Chelsea this season, and all of his three starts were in cup competitions, as Robert Sanchez remains ahead of him in the pecking order.

Jorgensen is reportedly eager to play more to compete for the number one spot for the Denmark national team ahead of the 2026 World Cup, with the current first-choice goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel already 39 years old.

Asked about the rumours, Maresca did not deny that he could see why Jorgensen would want more opportunities, but insisted that he has yet to hear about a possible exit from the player himself.

IMAGO / News Images

"I spoke with Filip at the beginning of the season, and I didn't speak with Filip in the last days about that," the Italian said in Friday's press conference when asked about the goalkeeper's possible January exit.

"I think that all the players who don't play a lot would like more minutes and games, it's completely normal.

"But I didn't speak with Filip."

Aside from Jorgensen, 21-year-old Gabriel Slonina, who has yet to make a senior debut for Chelsea, is the only backup goalkeeper in the first team.

Having had several loan spells, Slonina is not even eligible for the List B squad in the Champions League and is currently not registered in the List A.

IMAGO / News Images

Slonina could replace Jorgensen in the List A if Jorgensen were to leave, but there remain questions about his lack of experience at the top level.

It is hardly a surprise, therefore, that Chelsea reportedly have no intention of allowing Jorgensen to leave on loan in January.

Chelsea have another young, promising goalkeeper in Mike Penders, who is currently on a season-long loan at Strasbourg.

He is having such an incredible spell in France, however, so it would be a shame to recall him early to sit on the bench for the second half of the season. It also would be incredibly unlikely.