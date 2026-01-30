Bayern Munich target Chelsea talent as potential replacement for their starter

Bayern Munich are "keeping track" of young Chelsea defender Josh Acheampong amid uncertainty over Dayot Upamecano's future at the club, according to reports.

Upamecano has entered the final six months of his contract with Bayern, and at this point, it remains unclear whether the France international will sign a new deal.

In the meantime, it makes sense for Bayern to draw up a list of potential replacements for Upamecano.

According to German journalist Christian Falk, the Chelsea teenager is among the players Bayern are keeping an eye on.

"The Chelsea centre-back fits the kind of profile the Bavarians are looking for," Falk told CFBayernInsider.

"He’s 19 years old, he’s not so expensive, and has genuine quality for the future.

"Of course, Bayern are still planning with Dayot Upamecano and Jonathan (Tah) in the defence.

"So, they don’t want to bring someone in who’s looking to immediately start in the backline. That’s why players like Acheampong are interesting for Bayern."

Earlier reports suggested that Chelsea are adamant that they would not sanction any deal for Acheampong in the January transfer window.

Head coach Liam Rosenior reiterated his stance on Acheampong, stating: "Josh is an outstanding player, I want him with me."

Chelsea are reportedly still in talks with Rennes over a deal for Jeremy Jacquet, who, interestingly, is on Bayern's radar as well. However, unlike Chelsea, the German club are not in any negotiations with Rennes.

The Blues already have plenty of centre-backs at their disposal, such as Trevoh Chalobah and Wesley Fofana, who have been the primary options this season. Additionally, Levi Colwill could make a return before the end of the season following an ACL injury.

"He's working so hard," Rosenior revealed. "It's been brilliant to see him back on the pitch running. He's itching to get back. But we need to make sure he feels 100 per cent perfect when he's back."

He added: "Yes (he could be back before the end of the season), but it's step by step. I don't want to make promises I can't keep."