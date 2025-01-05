Cesare Casadei makes Chelsea transfer request as Torino bid met with counter-offer
Cesare Casadei is attracting interest this month and Chelsea have received an offer from Serie A side Torino, according to reports.
The 21-year-old has made six appearances for Chelsea in all competitions so far this season under head coach Enzo Maresca, with all of his game time coming in the cup competitions.
Casadei's competition for selection is rife, with the Italian up against Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez and Romeo Lavia, as well as Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. He has only made the bench, being an unused substituted, four times in the Premier League this term,
Maresca confirmed last month that he would not step in any players way should they wish to leave Chelsea in January and every effort would be made to find a solution.
"Each player is a bit different situation," said Maresca, "so we’re going to see if some of them are coming and knocking on the door to say, “I want to leave”, or something like that. It depends and we will try to find a solution."
With the January window now open, Torino have made their move for Casadei, as reported by Gianluca Di Marzio.
Negotiations are ongoing between the clubs after Torino's offer of €12m plus a sell-on fee. However, Chelsea have requested a package worth €20m, as well as a buy-back option in the future.
Casadei, who arrived from Inter Milan back in the summer of 2022 for an initial €15m, has already given the green light to Torino for a transfer and talks are expected to resume in the coming days.
Chelsea could see several departures this month. Ben Chilwell and Carney Chukwuemeka will be allowed to depart the club after falling out-of-favour this season, while a decision needs to be made in defence following the injuries to Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile.