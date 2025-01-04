Enzo Maresca makes January transfer plan after double Fofana & Badiashile injury blows
Enzo Maresca has discussed Chelsea's upcoming transfer plans ahead of the January transfer window after injury blows to Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile.
The Chelsea boss revealed that Fofana could be sidelined for the rest of the season after suffering a setback on his hamstring injury which had intially ruled him out until January.
Badiashile is expected back in February, but it remains to be seen as to whether his return will face any setbacks before then.
Chelsea have opted to use a combination of Tosin Adarabioyo and Axel Disasi to replace the pair since their injuries, but have struggled defensively and are currently on a three match winless run.
19-year-old Aaron Anselmino has returned to Stamford Bridge after a loan spell with Boca Juniors and will be assessed by Maresca before a decision is made on his future.
Speaking ahead of Chelsea's clash with Crystal Palace, Maresca discussed the plans for Chelsea in the January transfer window after the news about Fofana's injury.
When asked if he will be looking for replacements this month, the head coach said: "We'll see, now the focus is on tomorrow's game, that is an important game like the rest, so the focus is just about tomorrow, but for sure these two players they're going to be out for a long time, so we'll see."
The Blues had previously been linked with a move for Benfica defender Tomas Araujo, who has recently signed a new deal in Portugal.
It remains to be seen as to whether Chelsea will look to test the resolve of the Lisbon club with a January bid or whether they will look elsewhere if replacements are required.
Anselmino, who made 23 appearances for Boca this season, could be an option for Maresca if he is to look in-house for replacements.
When asked about the 19-year-old, Maresca said: "He's another talent, another good player, now the most important thing is that he arrives here and he adapts himself, he starts to find a house, settling in the right way.
"Then we need to give him time, because when you come from the other part of the world, you need to adapt, you need to see a new world, a new culture, but for sure we are going to try to help him to adapt as soon as possible.
With Chelsea dropping to fourth place in the league, Maresca will be hoping that he can improve his side's defence if they are to recover their form in the race to qualify for the Champions League this season.