Chelsea braced for summer rethink as Real Madrid eye £50m transfer
Chelsea may be forced to consider alternative targets after Real Madrid's latest move to sign Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen.
The 20-year-old is the subject of interest from Chelsea, Real Madrid, Liverpool and Arsenal and expected to leave Bournemouth this summer.
Huijsen has made 34 appearances for the Cherries in all competitions following his transfer last summer from Juventus, which saw him pen a six-year deal for an initial £12.8m.
After an impressive season under Andoni Iraola, Huijsen will now have a choice of clubs to choose from. His £50m release clause, which is suggested to be able to be paid over three instalments, is not thought to have put potential suitors off.
Chelsea put Huijsen among their defensive targets as they look to bolster head coach Enzo Maresca's back-line, with the Blues also linked with Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi, Ajax teenager Jorrel Hato and Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite ahead of the summer window.
Their summer transfer plans will hinge on whether they qualify for next season's Champions League. However, Chelsea's pursuit of Huijsen could already be decided after recent developments, as reported by Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph.
Real Madrid, who will be managed by Xabi Alonso next season pending official confirmation, are now confident of signing the Spanish defender and it has seen them move into the lead to sign Huijsen.
It's suggested Real Madrid are prepared to offer a significantly higher salary than what Chelsea would be ready to offer to try to convince Huijsen to stay in England and move to Stamford Bridge.
The Guardian adds Huijsen’s preference would be to join Madrid if they can agree a deal with Bournemouth this summer.
Last month, Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola lauded Huijsen for his attitude and application despite the growing speculation over his future.
Iraola said: "From what I see every day, training and playing and I don't see it (speculation) affecting him at all.
"I see him in the same mood that he normally is, he is training well. He is playing well also and I think, even being young, it's not something strange for him.
"He's coming from big teams (Juventus and Roma) even if they were not in the first team, so from teams, probably these things are quite natural and I see him quite normal."