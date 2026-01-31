Chelsea face major stumbling block as Mamadou Sarr Strasbourg loan decision made

Chelsea are considering recalling centre-back loanee Mamadou Sarr from Strasbourg, but are facing a major Aaron Anselmino problem, according to reports.

The clock is ticking, and there are only two days left in the January transfer window for Chelsea to bolster their defensive options.

According to French outlet RMC Sport, Chelsea remain in talks with Rennes for a potential January deal for Jeremy Jacquet, but the French club are adamant that they would only sanction a summer departure.

Earlier reports suggested that Jacquet already expressed his desire to join Chelsea, so there should be no issue from the player's side for the potential move.

IMAGO / PsnewZ

As a compromise, Chelsea would reportedly be prepared to sign the player this January and let him stay at Rennes on loan for the remainder of the season.

In the meantime, the report adds that Chelsea are looking at the possibility of bringing back Sarr, who is currently on a season-long loan at Strasbourg, back to Stamford Bridge early.

Blues head coach Liam Rosenior is said to be a big fan of the 20-year-old, with whom he also has a good relationship.

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

However, Strasbourg would obviously need a replacement if Sarr were to move to Chelsea.

Chelsea are reportedly considering sending Aaron Anselmino, who has just been recalled from his loan at Borussia Dortmund, to their sister club, but it might not be as simple as they had expected.

Obviously, they would need the green light from Anselmino himself for such an arrangement to go through, and RMC Sport claims that the defender is not particularly keen on the potential loan move.

IMAGO / Jan Huebner

As things stand, the report adds, Chelsea will have to find an alternative replacement if they were to bring in Sarr in the next couple of days.

It is also interesting that the report does not mention the most obvious option for Chelsea, which is keeping Anselmino for the remainder of the season.

Barring some injuries, the Argentine had a great first half of the season at Dortmund and should be more than capable of providing some defensive cover for Chelsea.

Another loan could arguably be more beneficial to his development, but keeping him would simplify the situation.