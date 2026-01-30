There are expectations for imminent developments in Chelsea's pursuit of Rennes defender Jeremy Jacquet, who is keen on joining the London club, according to reports.

The January transfer window closes at 7pm GMT on Monday, February 2 for Premier League clubs.

Chelsea, therefore, have less than three days to reach an agreement with Rennes and sign all the documents if they are to add Jacquet to their squad for the remainder of the season.

According to Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol, the green light from Rennes is the only thing missing from a potential transfer for the 20-year-old.

Solhekol claims that Jacquet has already agreed to personal terms with Chelsea, with the centre-back only keen on joining the Premier League side.

"Both Chelsea and Rennes are playing on Saturday evening," the journalist added.

"Expect developments after the games."

Rennes visit AS Monaco's Stade Louis II on Saturday, while Chelsea host West Ham at Stamford Bridge.

Jacquet featured in Rennes' defeat to Lorient last week and is expected to travel with the rest of his teammates to Monaco.

Chelsea may be slightly under time pressure to strike a deal with Rennes, given that earlier reports suggested Aaron Anselmino's short-term future could be dependent on the outcome of the club's pursuit of Jacquet.

Anselmino, who recently returned to Chelsea after being recalled early from his loan at Borussia Dortmund, could reportedly leave the club for another loan if the club manage to land Jacquet.

Head coach Liam Rosenior confirmed on Friday that a centre-back arrival before the window closes remains a possibility.

"It's a possibility. Every area we are looking to strengthen. Certain players can come and they can strengthen you. If we see something that will improve the team we know the guys will do it."

In the meantime, Chelsea are expected to rely on Trevoh Chalobah, Benoit Badiashile, Wesley Fofana, and Josh Acheampong as centre-back options for the derby against West Ham on Saturday.

Tosin Adarabioyo and Levi Colwill remain out with injuries, while Axel Disasi is expected to leave in the next couple of days following Liam Rosenior's admission.