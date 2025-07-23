Chelsea handed Renato Veiga transfer headache as Atletico Madrid confirm signing

Atletico Madrid have put their pursuit of Chelsea defender Renato Veiga on hold, according to reports.

The 21-year-old is expected to leave Chelsea this summer after just one season at Stamford Bridge, following his £12m arrival from FC Basel last summer.

Veiga played under head coach Enzo Maresca in the first half of the season, before making a temporary move to Juventus to play in his preferred and desired position of centre-back.

He has returned to Chelsea and is set to depart on a permanent basis, which saw the Portugal international agree terms with Atletico Madrid, looking set to make the switch to Spain.

Chelsea have been insisting on a fee of around €40m including add-ons for Veiga. Negotiations appeared to be heading in the right direction with Atletico, who they did business with last summer after completing deals for Joao Felix to move to England and Conor Gallagher to head to Spain.

Veiga spent the second half of the 2024-25 season on loan at Juventus. | IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

However, Atletico have put a spanner in the works as they look to bolster Diego Simeone's squad with a new centre-back.

They have clinched the signing of central defender Dávid Hancko, 27, from Dutch side Feyenoord.

A club statement confirmed: Atlético de Madrid and the Dutch club have reached an agreement pending the defender passing his medical and signing his new contract.

Agreement with Feyenoord for the transfer of Dávid Hancko.



The Slovak international defender will sign his new contract once he passes the relevant medical examination.



🔗 https://t.co/14wWIZ7IuS pic.twitter.com/QE8baknmvj — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) July 23, 2025

"Atlético de Madrid and Feyenoord have reached an agreement over the transfer of Dávid Hancko to our club, pending the completion of the medical examination and the signing of his new contract.

"The player, born in Prievidza in 1997, is a Slovakia international. The 1.88m tall defender made his professional debut with MŠK Žilina in 2016. Two years later he moved to Fiorentina and, after a spell with Sparta Prague, joined Feyenoord in 2022. Following his strong performances in Rotterdam, he will become an Atlético de Madrid player once he passes his medical and signs his contract."

Atletico have put their move for Veiga on hold for now, according to reports in Spain, and it remains to be seen if they will resume negotiations. They opted for Hancko, who has cost €30m plus add-ons, due to the transfer cost being cheaper than Chelsea's valuation for Veiga.

Veiga's departure was set to clear the pathway for Chelsea to complete their move for Ajax defender Jorrel Hato. | IMAGO / Pro Shots

Veiga has interest elsewhere in Europe and Chelsea will assess the situation and hope to resolve the defender's future as soon as possible.

It has, however, not impacted their pursuit of Ajax teenager Jorrel Hato, who they are in talks for after agreeing personal terms. As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Hato has now asked to leave and Chelsea are discussing a fee of around €40m.

Hato's agent, Humphry Nijman, previously confirmed Chelsea had made contact with Ajax and discussions were ongoing with the Dutch defender.