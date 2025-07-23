Chelsea are looking to bolster their defence with the signing of Ajax's Jorrel Hato this summer.

Enzo Maresca's side, who have already landed Liam Delap, Dario Essugo, Jamie Gittens and Joao Pedro, along with the pre-agreement arrivals of Estevao Willian, and both Mike Penders and Mamadou Sarr, who are set to join RC Strasbourg on loan.

Chelsea have been working in the background to reduce the numbers in their defensive ranks, including Renato Veiga, who is in talks with Atletico Madrid, as well as Ben Chilwell and Axel Disasi.

They also targeted a new centre-back this summer and Hato, 19, was identified early as a potential addition to the young Blues squad.

Following their Club World Cup triumph, Chelsea have advanced their interest and contacted Ajax regarding the teenager's services.

Hato's agent, Humphry Nijman, confirmed to De Telegraaf that Chelsea have made their move and the Dutchman is now in talks over personal terms.

"Yes, the club has reported to Ajax," said Nijman. "The only thing I can say is that Jorrel is now talking to Chelsea."

As talks continue between the parties, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Hato has 'said yes' to joining Chelsea's project, and personal terms are now on the verge of being agreed.

It was revealed earlier this month by Ben Jacobs that Ajax were quoting interested suitors £60m for Hato, however suitors were hoping to complete a deal for nearer £40m.

Part of Chelsea's appeal for the youngster is his versatility across the defence, with his ability to play both at centre-back and left-back.

Hato is not the only Dutchman Chelsea have shown interest in. They are advancing in a deal to sign Xavi Simons, 22, from RB Leipzig and are set to make an opening offer, with the German club valuing the attacker at around £60m.

Similar to Hato, Simons is keen on a move to Stamford Bridge and Chelsea are pushing to find an agreement with Leipzig, who are also interested in signing Carney Chukwuemeka, according to reports in Germany.

It's set to be a busy end of the week for Chelsea and they will hope to complete the double swoop in time for the squad's return to their Cobham training base at the beginning of August to begin preparations for their 2025/26 Premier League opener.

