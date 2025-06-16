Chelsea make 'first contact' over Lyon winger as Enzo Maresca confirms transfer plans

Enzo Maresca confirmed Chelsea's plans to sign a new winger this summer and the Blues have made a fresh enquiry over a potential option.

Following Jadon Sancho's return to Manchester United, Chelsea are in the market for a new winger. It has seen them make several bids for Borussia Dortmund's Jamie Gittens, however a deal was unable to be struck in time ahead of the Club World Cup.

Chelsea are prepared to be patient over bolstering their attack, which has also seen them sign Liam Delap for the centre-forward role.

Maresca confirmed Chelsea's plan is to bring in another winger to add to the current options of Pedro Neto, Noni Madueke and Tyrique George.

"Jadon is not with us so for sure that is a position we need to do something," Maresca told reporters. "We have Noni, Pedro and Ty only as the proper wingers so something for sure is going to happen. When the transfer window is open, for sure, we can do something."

Maresca was asked about Chelsea's transfer plans prior to facing LAFC at the Club World Cup. | IMAGO / Xinhua

Having yet to agree a deal with Dortmund for Gittens, L'Equipe have claimed Chelsea are assessing all their options given new interest in Lyon's Malick Fofana.

The 20-year-old has been the subject of interest over recent weeks from several Premier League clubs, including Nottingham Forest. However, Chelsea have advanced their interest by contacting the French side regarding Fofana's availability.

It's reported that contact has been made with Lyon's management, however no offers have yet been made by the Blues. Lyon value Fofana at around €50m.

Fofana, who made his debut for the Belgium national team in October 2024, signed for Lyon in January 2024 for €19.5m from KAA Gent and is under contract until June 2028.