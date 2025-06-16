What Enzo Maresca said on Club World Cup opener vs LAFC, Mike Maignan & transfer plans

Enzo Maresca has offered a strong hint over his selection plans for Chelsea at the Club World Cup.

Chelsea open their Club World Cup on Monday in Atlanta at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, looking to kick their campaign off with a victory.

Maresca's side will come up against the MLS outfit, who have former Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud in their attacking ranks.

The Blues, who arrived at their Philadelphia base on Friday, are eyeing silverware come next month, and will be keen to get off to a positive start in the United States.

READ MORE: In full: Chelsea's 28-man squad for 2025 Club World Cup confirmed

Ahead of Monday's fixture, Maresca was put in front of the media to preview Chelsea against LAFC in the Club World Cup.

Preparations for Club World Cup

"We've only had ten days. Some of the players also had international duty. The feeling when we returned was a bit like pre-season. We had some new players. The main message, though, was, 'Guys, this is not pre-season. It's a big tournament'."

Goalkeeper situation following failed Mike Maignan transfer pursuit

"The situation about the keepers is quite simple. Robert Sanchez is number one. Filip Jorgensen is number two. And we will analyse and judge Mike Penders. Maignan is with another club."

Difficulty of selecting Club World Cup squad

"The players with us were with us last season, (other than) Jadon Sancho and Wesley Fofana due to injury. It was not complicated to pick this squad."

Chelsea were unable to agree personal terms with Jadon Sancho to make his loan move permanent. | IMAGO / SOPA Images

Reason behind Cole Palmer wearing face mask on the plane

"I didn't ask him. He wasn't ill. To be honest, I don't even know if it was for a joke!"

Plans for signing new left winger this summer

"Jadon (Sancho) is not with us so for sure that is a position we need to do something. We have Noni, Pedro and Ty only as the proper wingers so something for sure is going to happen."

Rotation at the Club World Cup

"For sure, we are going to rotate players. It is impossible in this heat to always play with the same players."

Plans and aims for new signing Liam Delap

"Liam knows how important the no.9 is for this club. I see Liam relaxed and easy, since he arrived he's working well. I know what he can give us and he knows what he needs to be a better player. As no.9, hopefully he can score goals for us.

"When we faced Ipswich, I said back then he could be an England number nine. And now he's with us, I say it again, he can be an England number nine in the future."

LAFC eyeing Chelsea as their 'cup final'

"In the Conference League, for every other team facing us was their game of the season. It might be there same here. If we don't prepare properly, we will have a problem against LAFC."