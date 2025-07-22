Chelsea make Wesley Fofana decision as Trevoh Chalobah discovers transfer uncertainty

Chelsea have made their transfer stance clear over the future of defender Trevoh Chalobah despite Wesley Fofana's fitness problems.

Chalobah has been the subject of uncertainty over several transfer windows due to Chelsea's decision to look to cash-in on the England international.

The 26-year-old was eventually loaned to Crystal Palace last summer after Chelsea were unable to find a suitable offer for the defender to leave permanently.

It came after Chalobah was omitted from the club's pre-season tour of the United States last summer and trained away from the first-team at their Cobham base.

However, Chalobah's time at Selhurst Park was cut short in January following the Blues' decision to activate the recall clause due to Fofana and Benoit Badiashile both sustaining hamstring injuries.

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Chalobah became a regular in defence under Enzo Maresca and made 13 Premier League appearances for Chelsea upon his return, playing a crucial role in securing Champions League qualification for 2025-26.

He also played five of Chelsea's seven games at the Club World Cup, including partnering Levi Colwill at centre-back during their 3-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the final earlier this month.

Fofana, who joined Chelsea in a deal worth an initial £70m from Leicester City in August 2022, has made just 34 appearances since arriving at Stamford Bridge.

His fitness problems, which saw the France international undergo hamstring surgery in April, have meant the club have been unable to rely on his availability, leaving Maresca and previous managers searching for alternative options.

But as reported by The Athletic, Chelsea's stance over Chalobah and Fofana heading into the summer transfer window remains unchanged.

Chalobah, seen lifting the Club World Cup trophy, is a popular figure amongst the Chelsea dressing room. | IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Chelsea still consider Fofana to be ahead of Chalobah in the pecking order when he returns from injury, with the Blues still open to offers for the Englishman.

Only time will tell if Chalobah will remain a Chelsea player once the summer window closes. But he's proved plenty of people at Stamford Bridge wrong since his return from Crystal Palace, and he is worthy of his spot in the team.

Axel Disasi, Ben Chilwell and Alfie Gilchrist are among other defenders who Chelsea are looking to sell this summer, however no moves for any of the trio have yet been finalised despite interest.