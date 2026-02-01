Chelsea on verge of completing double centre-back deal before January deadline

Chelsea are closing in on finalising an agreement over the futures of centre-back duo Aaron Anselmino and Mamadou Sarr.

Anselmino has recently been recalled by Chelsea from his loan spell at Borussia Dortmund, while Sarr is currently on loan at BlueCo sister club RC Strasbourg.

Ahead of Monday's transfer deadline, Chelsea are looking to resolve their defensive issues amid injuries to Levi Colwill and Tosin Adarabioyo.

After Anselmino's initial stance of not wanting to join Strasbourg for the remainder of the season, Chelsea look set to have found a breakthrough for the Argentine to head to France.

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior, who worked with Sarr during his time at Strasbourg, looks to have got his way in bringing the 20-year-old back to Stamford Bridge.

According to reports from RMC Sport in France, Sarr is expected in London on Monday to finalise the termination of his loan to return to Chelsea.

Strasbourg face PSG in Ligue 1 on Sunday, so clarity over the youngster's future will not be expected until the conclusion of the league fixture.

Rosenior will reunite with the Senegal international, a familiar face to add to his defensive line.

The 41-year-old head coach refused to speak on the defender's future last month amid speculation over a return to Chelsea.

"Again, he is someone at the moment who is not my player," Rosenior told reporters. "I won't speak about players or their futures or what's to come because I have a lot of respect for Strasbourg.

"I have a lot of respect for Gary O'Neil and what they're doing there. He's got amazing potential. He's got an amazing career in front of him. But in terms of our plans in the future or now, I don't think it's the right time to speak about that."

Chelsea are also still working to resolve Axel Disasi's future at the club ahead of Monday's transfer deadline. Rosenior confirmed nothing was imminent amid interest from West Ham and AC Milan.

It's set to be a busy final 24 hours or so for Chelsea, who will be keen to ensure every uncertain future is resolved for the second half of the season.