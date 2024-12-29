Randal Kolo Muani to Chelsea? Blues' potential plan explained as PSG's transfer preference revealed
Chelsea are preparing to make contact with Paris Saint-Germain over the availability of Randal Kolo Muani, according to reports.
Head coach Enzo Maresca currently has Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku as his senior attacking options for the centre-forward position, with 18-year-old Marc Guiu also available and featuring in the cup competitions for Chelsea so far this season.
Speculation over Chelsea's plans for January has been somewhat limited ahead of the window opening on January 1. The likes of Ben Chilwell and Carney Chukwuemeka are set to be available for the right price, while loan decisions will be made on several players including youngster Tyrique George.
Prior to Chelsea's 2-1 defeat to Fulham in the Premier League on Boxing Day, Maresca was quizzed about whether he is expecting a busy transfer window next month.
The 44-year-old responded: “For us the main focus is that we have a clear idea about the players. Some players who are not playing at all will leave. In this moment it’s not something we’re paying attention to because we have two or three games so we will see.”
Talk over Nkunku's future has surfaced in recent months following his role as back-up to Jackson, who is the preferred choice under Maresca in the league. Maresca insists he wants Nkunku to stay, however it has been previously reported the France international is considering his future at Stamford Bridge.
An additional striker has been an obvious target for Chelsea. In the summer, the Blues were linked with both Jhon Durán and Samu Aghehowa (formerly Omorodion), but they ended up signing Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid on a permanent basis, which saw Conor Gallagher depart to Spain as part of the agreement.
Now Foot Mercato are reporting Chelsea are considering a move for the 26-year-old and likely to make contact with PSG to learn the conditions of a move should they wish to pursue the forward.
Muani, who only joined PSG from Eintracht Frankfurt for an initial €75m in the summer of 2023, has fallen out of favour at the Parc des Princes. He has made just 14 appearances in all competitions this season.
PSG would reportedly favour a loan move with a purchase option for Muani if a switch were to be sanctioned.
Sky Germany's Florian Plettenberg has previously reported that 'there is a strong chance he will move to the Premier League', with Liverpool and Manchester United among the clubs linked.
Whether Chelsea's reported contact will materialise into anything remains to be seen. For now, Maresca will be focused on finishing 2024 with a win, with his side facing Ipswich Town in the Premier League on Monday night.
Update / December 29 - 21:30 (UK)
As reported by Ben Jacobs, Muani is not in Chelsea's plans. There is a natural respect for the player, but no approach is expected in January. Maresca's side have several names on their list of possible striker options for 2025, but nothing is imminent.