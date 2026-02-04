Chelsea set summer transfer targets after missing out on Jeremy Jacquet

Chelsea will be in the market for players in three positions for the summer, but do not regret missing out on Jeremy Jacquet, according to reports.

Despite negotiations between Chelsea and Rennes for a potential January deal for Jacquet, the centre-back eventually agreed a pre-agreement to join Liverpool in the summer.

Chelsea instead decided to recall Mamadou Sarr from his loan at Strasbourg and send Aaron Anselmino to the French club on a temporary spell until the end of the season.

We have reached an agreement for the transfer of Jeremy Jacquet from Stade Rennais, with the defender set to join the club ahead of the 2026-27 season, subject to a work permit and international clearance 🙌🔴 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 2, 2026

According to The Athletic, the Blues have no regrets about failing to acquire Jacquet due to their decision to keep their young defenders, Sarr and Josh Acheampong.

However, Chelsea are said to remain interested in bringing in another centre-back, as well as a midfielder and an attacker.

For centre-back options, Chelsea currently have Sarr, Acheampong, Wesley Fofana, Trevoh Chalobah, Benoit Badiashile, Tosin Adarabioyo, and Levi Colwill.

Adarabioyo and Colwill are currently out with injuries, with the latter unlikely to be back until late into the season.

It would not be a surprise if Chelsea decided to offload some of these centre-backs to make space for a new signing in the summer.

Mamadou Sarr has returned to Chelsea from his loan spell at Strasbourg.



Welcome back, Mamadou! 💙 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 2, 2026

In central midfield, Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, and Andrey Santos are the only three natural options available, with Romeo Lavia and Dario Essugo struggling with injuries.

The Athletic mentioned that Chelsea made an enquiry to Juventus over a loan for Douglas Luiz, who spent the first half of the season at Nottingham Forest, but decided against making a move.

This is partly because Lavia is said to be close to a return, in addition to Andrey Santos' recent fine form.

In terms of an attacker, Chelsea are quite deep as well, at least on paper.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The one position they may need to reinforce would be the number 10 spot, with Cole Palmer having been the only natural choice since Facundo Buonanotte's exit.

Enzo Fernandez and Joao Pedro have played in this role, but they are first and foremost a centre-midfielder and a number nine, respectively.

The report adds that Chelsea should have the funds to spend in the summer, especially since they have plenty of assets to sell, in addition to the £84m they get from winning the Club World Cup and a further £80m from reaching the knock-out stages in the Champions League.