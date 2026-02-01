Chelsea suffer huge blow as Liverpool agree €70m deal for summer transfer
Liverpool are set to beat Chelsea to the signing of Rennes defender Jeremy Jacquet in a huge blow for the Blues.
Chelsea have been in talks for several weeks with Rennes for the 20-year-old after expressing their interest in the central defender, as they look to bolster Liam Rosenior's defence.
But Fabrizio Romano reports Liverpool have now reached an agreement with Rennes over a deal worth an initial €60m plus €10m in add-ons for Jacquet.
Personal terms between Liverpool and Jacquet have been agreed, which will see him make the switch to Anfield this summer.
Matt Debono leads the editorial team which covers Chelsea On SI. He has witnessed Chelsea win it all, whilst also featuring on ITV News, SPORTbible and various other publications.