Chelsea suffer huge blow as Liverpool agree €70m deal for summer transfer

Liverpool are set to beat Chelsea to the signing of Rennes defender Jeremy Jacquet in a huge blow for the Blues.

Chelsea have been in talks for several weeks with Rennes for the 20-year-old after expressing their interest in the central defender, as they look to bolster Liam Rosenior's defence.

But Fabrizio Romano reports Liverpool have now reached an agreement with Rennes over a deal worth an initial €60m plus €10m in add-ons for Jacquet.

Personal terms between Liverpool and Jacquet have been agreed, which will see him make the switch to Anfield this summer.

More to follow...