Chelsea's transfer plans for 2026 & 2027 revealed as January outlook confirmed

Chelsea do not plan to be active in the January transfer window and will instead shift their attention to summer 2026 and 2027, according to reports.

The Blues currently sit third in the Premier League table, just six points behind first-placed Arsenal, after 11 games.

Some would argue that Chelsea should use the January transfer window to bolster their squad, hoping to add firepower to push them ahead in the race for the Premier League title.

According to Sky Sports, no major arrivals are expected at Chelsea in January.

Chelsea will reportedly not be signing a goalkeeper, centre-back, or defensive midfielder in the middle of the season.

The report claims that Chelsea are instead preparing major signings for the transfer windows of summer 2026 and summer 2027.

Chelsea will already have at least two incoming signings for next summer: RC Strasbourg's Emmanuel Emegha and Sporting's Geovany Quenda.

In addition to these two, Chelsea also signed Strasbourg centre-back Mamadou Sarr this summer, but sent him back for a season-long loan at the French club.

Some fans would argue that Chelsea are a bit thin in central midfield amid Dario Essugo and Romeo Lavia's injuries.

However, head coach Enzo Maresca has previously said that he considers right-back duo Reece James and Malo Gusto, as well as young defender Josh Acheampong as additional midfield options.

Instead, Chelsea are likely to focus on offloading certain players in January, with Raheem Sterling and Axel Disasi being the most obvious problems to solve.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The pair have trained separately from the first team since the start of the season and remain on the club's wage bills.

Disasi recently made a surprise appearance for Chelsea Under-21s and returned to first-team training, but a January exit remains the most likely outcome.

Tyrique George could also leave in January in search of regular football.