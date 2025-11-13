Versatile forward could still leave Chelsea in January due to lack of game time

Young attacker Tyrique George could still leave Chelsea despite the club being pleased with his performance this season, according to reports.

The 19-year-old has arguably been Enzo Maresca's first option for the number nine position in cup competitions.

George has had four starts in the Carabao Cup and the Champions League so far this season, with nine appearances in total across all competitions.

There is no doubt that Liam Delap's injury spell and Marc Guiu's underwhelming performance in training played a part in his earning more minutes, however.

Delap has now returned to the team after a two-month injury absence, and Maresca already said he is now happy with Guiu's improved training attitude, so these will likely affect George's minutes.

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

According to Sky Sports, George still wants to play regularly and is "in demand", and this could lead to him leaving the club in the January transfer window.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are said to be satisfied with the teenager's form, with three goals and an assist already to his name despite his limited game time.

George is under contract until 2027, with the club having the option of extending the deal for another year, so Chelsea are arguably in a relatively comfortable position.

That said, it is hard to see Maresca offering enough minutes to satisfy George's hunger for regular football.

Joao Pedro and Delap are clearly ahead of George in the striker pecking order, while Guiu is also there to compete for rotation minutes.

IMAGO / Domenic Aquilina

While on the left flank, George's natural position, Chelsea have two young talents, Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens, who have started to perform well and were signed on lucrative deals.

BBC Sport claimed that Chelsea had already agreed a £22m deal with Fulham for George in the summer transfer window.

The move eventually collapsed, but it also suggested that Chelsea are not completely opposed to cashing in on the academy graduate.

More Chelsea Coverage

READ MORE: Chelsea improve surprise record to ease Enzo Maresca's selection problems

READ MORE: Enzo Maresca's promising £100m Estevao admission offers Chelsea fans excitement