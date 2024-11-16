Chelsea are 'not entertaining talks' with Man United for Christopher Nkunku after transfer plans revealed
Chelsea are not entertaining talks with Premier League rivals Manchester United over Christopher Nkunku, according to reports.
The France international has struggled for game time in the Premier League so far this season, with Nicolas Jackson the preferred choice up front for Enzo Maresca.
Despite arriving from RB Leipzig back in 2023, Nkunku has only made 21 Premier League appearances for the Blues.
Recent reports have linked Man United with a move for Nkunku ahead of the January transfer window as Ruben Amorim has taken charge of the Red Devils.
However, Chelsea's stance on Nkunku's potential exit has been revealed ahead of the winter window.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are not interested in entertaining talks with Man United, or anyone, for Nkunku.
Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said: "Nkunku is an important player for Chelsea.
"He's only playing in the Conference League at the moment, not much in the Premier League but Chelsea know the second half of the season will be different. There will be many games, many opportunities for Nkunku to play.
"He remains a player who will be important for Chelsea. Chelsea believe that now they can see his potential, his skills after the injuries he suffered. At the moment Chelsea are not entertaining talks for Nkunku with any clubs."
The journalist continued to reveal that Amorim has not yet asked for his side to pursue a deal for Nkunku ahead of the January transfer window despite the rumours.
"At the moment for Nkunku, there can be an appreciation because he's a wonderful player but Manchester United have not started any sort of contact to bring in Nkunku," Romano continued to explain.
"Amorim's opinion will be important, he won't decide the signings but his opinion will be important."
With the transfer window edging closer, Nkunku's future will become more clear next year.
Nkunku has impressed in the Conference League when handed the opportunity, but the forward will no doubt be wanting more game time than he is currently being afforded due to the good form of Jackson.
Chelsea were previously linked with moves for several attacking options in the summer as the likes of Jhon Duran and Samu Omorodion were discussed, but neither came to fruition.
Nkunku is currently fighting for his place with Jackson and Marc Guiu at Stamford Bridge, but if things don't change he could look to seek an exit by the end of his second season at Chelsea.