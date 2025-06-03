Enzo Maresca's transfer verdict revealed as Mike Maignan 'gives green light to Chelsea move'
Enzo Maresca's stance on Chelsea's pursuit of AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan has been revealed.
Despite having Robert Sanchez, Filip Jorgensen, Djordje Petrovic and youngster Mike Penders on their books, Chelsea believe an opportunity has arisen with Maignan and are ready to pursue a move for the France international.
Maignan, 29, is out of contract at AC Milan next summer and talks are yet to advance over a new deal at the San Siro.
It has seen Chelsea act and an approach to the Italian club has been made by the Blues, who would be able to offer Maignan Champions League football next season.
As reported by BBC Sport, Maignan, who has been linked to Chelsea in the past, would be open to a switch to England and Stamford Bridge.
Maresca will have a decision to make next season over who he selects to be his preferred number one. However, his transfer stance has now been revealed and the 45-year-old has given his seal of approval.
As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Maresca appreciates Maignan and believes he is an 'ideal option for his tactical approach'. The Chelsea head coach has approved him as a 'key target'.
Ben Jacobs has revealed Chelsea are expected to place a bid for Maignan. With Chelsea at the Club World Cup later this month, an offer could be made rather soon following positive talks.
How much could Mike Maignan cost for Chelsea to sign him?
Ben Jacobs reports AC Milan's lack of Champions League football, with Maignan's contract also expiring next summer, could force them into selling for around £20-25m plus add-ons.
Out of Italy, it's reported by Daniele Longo that Chelsea are ready to put £21m on the table for Maignan.
Chelsea's interest has surfaced and advanced at a quick rate after their spotted a market opportunity. Now they will hope to finalise a move before the Club World Cup begins if they are able to agree terms with both AC Milan and Maignan.