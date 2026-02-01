Everton reach agreement to sign Chelsea attacker as transfer terms revealed

Everton have reached an agreement with Chelsea to sign Tyrique George, who will join on an initial loan deal.

The 19-year-old is set for the switch to Merseyside until the end of the season, with Chelsea and Everton agreeing to include an option to buy in the deal.

As reported by David Ornstein of The Athletic, following the agreement in principle, George has been given permission to travel for a medical.

It's reported that the agreement for George is pending ratification on the Everton side.

IMAGO / Giuseppe Maffia

George has been limited to 11 first-team appearances for Chelsea this season, with just four appearances coming in the Premier League.

He was due to leave Chelsea last summer, but a last-minute move to Fulham collapsed at the final hour.

Now his time at Chelsea is coming to an end and a fresh start awaits the Blues academy graduate under David Moyes at Everton, who are currently placed 9th in the league.

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior confirmed earlier this week that George was likely to depart before Monday's transfer deadline.

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

“Tyrique, unfortunately for him, hasn’t had many minutes. So, it’s a different individual situation for him."

George is not the only Chelsea player on the move in the final 24 hours of the winter window. Axel Disasi is searching for a new club, while Aaron Anselmino is on his way to France to finalise a loan move to RC Strasbourg.

Meanwhile, Mamadou Sarr is set to be recalled from Strasbourg to bolster Rosenior's defence. Talks with Rennes remain ongoing over defender Jeremy Jacquet, who is also attracting interest from Liverpool.