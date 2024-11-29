Frank Lampard makes Joao Felix & Chelsea transfer joke after Coventry appointment
Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has made a joke regarding transfers, namedropping Blues star Joao Felix as a January transfer target for Coventry City.
Lampard, who is Chelsea's record top goalscorer and had spells as manager at the club twice, took the reigns at the Championship side after the dismissal of Mark Robins.
With the Sky Blues sitting 17th in the table, Lampard has his work cut out as they look to break away from a relegation battle and make the play-offs for the third consecutive season.
During his time at Derby County, Lampard used his connections at Chelsea to bring Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori to his side on loan and could do the same once again.
When talking about the job at hand in his first press conference as Coventry boss, Lampard was asked about whether he will be on the phone to Chelsea to help his side this season.
The England and Chelsea legend answered in typical Lampard style, joking: "Yeah but who are we going to bring in from Chelsea?
"Joao Felix or something?"
Lampard continued to discuss the rumours that he will look to utilise the loan market and help develop some Chelsea youngsters, admitting that nothing was set in stone.
"It's not that simple and I see your point," he continued. "I've had good experiences with youngsters from Chelsea but some periods are different than others.
"If a player comes, he has to affect us in a positive way so there is work to be done. We have had some conversations but it's not my priority, we've got enough gametime and the quality in this squad is strong enough in the meantime to really get to work with what we've got.
"When January comes, we will have conversations but it's certainly not been anywhere top of the list in our conversations."
It remains to be seen as to which players may be of interest to Lampard, with youngsters Tyrique George and Samuel Rak-Sakyi getting minutes off the bench in Chelsea's 2-0 win over Heidenheim in the Conference League.
Absolute Chelsea have highlighted potential loanees for Lampard in January, with Coventry struggling for depth in midfield while one of the Blues' strikers might be of interest to the Championship side.