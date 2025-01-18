Chelsea's stance over Joao Felix transfer revealed as AC Milan open loan talks
Serie A giants AC Milan are reportedly looking to sign Joao Felix in the January transfer window as Chelsea's stance over a potential loan move have been revealed.
Despite only joining Chelsea permanently in the summer, Felix could be set for a surprise exit in the winter window.
Struggling for game time. Enzo Maresca has claimed that the Portugal international is competing for the same position in his team as Cole Palmer.
Felix has been utilised on the left on occasion, but with the Blues linked with the likes of Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens, as well as there being interest in Mathys Tel, Felix could see even less minutes if potential signings arrive.
Therefore, the 25-year-old could seek a move before the end of the month, with AC Milan emerging as a possible destination.
As reported by Sky Italy's Gianluca Di Marzio, AC Milan are targeting a move for Felix but have hit an initial 'roadblock' in negotiations.
The Italian journalist states that despite Milan's number one target being Marcus Rashford, talks with Manchester United are not progressing so the Rossoneri are looking elsewhere.
There have been internal talks about Felix and contacts were reportedly made on Friday over a potential move, with Chelsea involved in these talks.
However, the Blues are unwilling to discuss a loan deal for Felix which could be a stumbling block for AC Milan in the January trasnfer window.
It remains unclear as to whether Milan would seek a 'dry loan' or a loan deal with an option, or obligation, to buy the forward at the end of the season.
Di Marzio concludes by stating that it is unlikely that Milan will seek a permanent move for Felix due to the demands of Chelsea, who only signed the player in the summer.
Chelsea have taken a similar stance on another one of their summer signings, fellow Portugal international Renato Veiga, who has been linked with a move to Borussia Dortmund.