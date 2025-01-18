Chelsea 'explore' shock signing of Man United's Alejandro Garnacho & Borussia Dortmund's Jamie Gittens
Chelsea are reportedly exploring a surprise move for Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho, while also having interest in Borussia Dortmund's Jamie Gittens.
With Mykhailo Mudryk currently suspended, Jadon Sancho is the first choice winger on the left at Stamford Bridge.
Having arrived from Old Trafford in the summer, Sancho has impressed under Enzo Maresca as the Blues could make his loan move permanent at the end of the season.
His former team-mate Garnacho could be set to join him in a shock reunion at Stamford Bridge, with the latest reports linking the 20-year-old with the switch to London.
This comes after Kobbie Mainoo was also reportedly of interest to Chelsea, with Man United potentially being forced into a sale amid a breakdown in contract negotiations.
As reported by David Ornstein of The Athletic, Chelsea have made enquiries about both Garnacho and Gittens this winter.
The 20-year-old wingers are among multiple candidates of interest to Chelsea as they explore potential signings, the report continues to state.
Furthermore, any conversations are said to be at an 'early stage'. However, both Garnacho and Gittens are said to fit the profile that the club are looking for in January.
Matt Law of The Telegraph supported this report as he revealed that Chelsea have made checks on Garnacho.
Napoli have joined the Blues in an attempt to get assurances over the Argentine's attitude as part of their due diligence ahead of a potential move.
This news comes after Chelsea were linked for a move for Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel, who can play either out wide on the left or as a central striker.
The Bundesliga giants are said to be interested in a permanent transfer for Christopher Nkunku, with Tel's name coming up in a potential swap deal.