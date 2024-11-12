Joao Felix: How Chelsea convinced reluctant Enzo Maresca as £46.3m transfer 'exception' revealed
Joao Felix returned to Chelsea on a permanent basis this summer after spending the second half of the 2022/23 season on loan at Stamford Bridge.
The 25-year-old's arrival was part of Conor Gallagher's departure from Chelsea to Atletico Madrid, with a deal for Felix worth up to £46.3m agreed with the Spanish side.
Upon his return to west London, Felix admitted in August: "I’m really happy to be back at Chelsea and I can’t wait to get started. I can see some familiar faces from the last time I was here, which is always nice.
"I loved my time here before and I told my friends and family that I’d love to return to the Premier League one day. To do that with Chelsea is a great feeling and I’m excited to be back."
Felix has scored five goals in 10 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea this season, with the majority of his minutes coming in the Conference League and Carabao Cup.
The Portugal international is competing among the likes of Cole Palmer, Christopher Nkunku, Noni Madueke, Pedro Neto, Jadon Sancho and Mykhailo Mudryk for a starting role in the Premier League in the Blues' attack.
However, as mentioned, Felix's arrival at Chelsea was part of an agreement to offload Gallagher and for Atletico to be able to afford the England international.
But it was a deal Chelsea, the club, wanted to do and bring Felix back to the club. Initially, head coach Enzo Maresca wasn't of the same thinking with the hierarchy of his new bosses, as reported by Guillem Balague.
It's suggested Maresca's squad is now full of players he wanted, with the exception of Felix, who he accepted the club's approval for despite not being sure about.
Balague claims Chelsea were convinced Felix could be useful and that Maresca's detailed work would make him better, which saw the Italian 'eventually' accept the challenge. He was an exception.
Chelsea managed to secure a deal for Felix on their terms with the attacker's wages, offering him a seven-year contract in the English capital.
Maresca has a tricky job on his hands to manage the depthful Chelsea squad. Felix was an unused substitute against Arsenal, which didn't go down too well with Felix. As reported by The Guardian, in the 88th minute when Christopher Nkunku was brought on, Felix knew he would not be subbed on and, as a result, tore off his sock ties in a show of frustration.
Maresca has appeared to have two teams: one for the Premier League and another for the Conference League. Although it looks to be the case on the surface, the Chelsea head coach insists that is not the case.
"Even if from outside you struggle to believe me, there is not two teams,” Maresca told Stadium Astro after their 1-1 draw to Arsenal in the Premier League.
"The ones that played tonight (Sunday), probably in three weeks, they are playing Conference (League) and the ones that are playing Conference, they can play in the Premier League.
"Joao Felix can play in the Premier League. Nkunku can play Premier League. All of them can play Premier League.
"I always repeat the same thing. Just because they played today doesn't mean they’re going to play the next one. You have to compete, you have to perform in the right way."
Felix may have a bigger battle on his hands to convince Maresca due to Palmer being the preferred choice in the number 10 position. All he can do for now is keep on scoring and assisting when he is handed the opportunity by Maresca to continue proving his case and offer a selection headache.