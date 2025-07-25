Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's stance on Chelsea future made clear as Fulham consider double swoop

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's stance on leaving Chelsea this summer has been revealed amid interest from Premier League clubs.

The 26-year-old joined Chelsea only last summer in a deal worth £30m from Leicester City, who also saw Enzo Maresca make the switch to Stamford Bridge to become the club's next head coach.

Dewsbury-Hall has faced fierce competition for minutes in Chelsea's midfield, which includes Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez. He made 36 appearances in 2024/25, scoring five goals and contributing four assists in all competitions.

When called upon by Maresca, Dewsbury-Hall stepped up and grew in confidence as the season went on. His debut season in west London ended in triumph after winning both the Conference League and Club World Cup.

Dewsbury-Hall posing with the Club World Cup trophy after Chelsea's triumph over PSG in the United States. | IMAGO / Nicolo Campo

"I completely understand how difficult it is for Kiernan at this moment," Maresca said back in October 2024 during Dewsbury-Hall's first months at the club. "I know when you are the main player and then move to a big club it's not easy because you're not the main player, and you’re on the bench or not in the squad.

"Sometimes you struggle a bit at the beginning, but he has to understand the reason he is here is because we want him, so I was very happy for him. The celebration was because I know he needed that."

Five months on in March, Maresca noted the difference, stating: "He is now much better compared to the start of the season, probably because he is understanding his role. He is working very well every day in training, even if he doesn’t get many minutes in the Premier League.

"It’s not easy to work every day with the same intention, but he is working fantastic. He showed how important he can be for us, and hopefully he can be even more important from now on."

As Chelsea prepare for the 2025-26 season, Maresca has already made another midfield signing in Dario Essugo, as well as welcoming back Andrey Santos from his loan spell at RC Strasbourg, which will provide even more competition for Dewsbury-Hall.

Maresca has been able to rely on Dewsbury-Hall when required. | IMAGO / Sportimage

Naturally, Dewsbury-Hall's future at the club has become unclear. Interest from Fulham and West Ham has surfaced, according to Sky Sports, who state a formal approach is expected from Fulham for the midfielder.

Nizaar Kinsella also has clarified Dewsbury-Hall's stance, revealing there is no sense that he is pushing for a move. He remains a valued squad player rather than an automatic starter.

Fulham have also shown interest in Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling, who is valued at £20m and expected to leave following his Arsenal loan spell.